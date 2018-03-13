0 12-year-old makes out will just in case he dies in school shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Javon Davies took stock of his most important belongings -- his cat, his PlayStation 4 and Xbox, the games that go with them, his TV -- and wrote out his will, bequeathing them all to his best friend, Cameron.

Javon is 12 years old and, according to his mother, Mariama Davies, of Birmingham, Alabama, he wrote that will out of fear that his middle school might be the next site of a mass shooting. Davies told CBS 42 that reading her son’s will broke her heart.

“I could not believe it, you know?” Davies told the Birmingham news station. “I mean, my child in in the sixth grade. This is something he should not be thinking about.”

See Mariama and Javon Davies’ interview with CBS 42 below.

Davies told AL.com on Thursday that she was keeping Javon home on Friday and taking him on a weekend getaway to get his mind off of tragedy. The family also celebrated the first birthday of Javon’s baby brother, William, according to posts on Davies’ Facebook page.

School violence was all around Javon when he and his friend sat down and wrote out their wills last week.

Courtlin La’Shawn Arrington, a 17-year-old high school senior, was shot and killed Wednesday in a classroom at Huffman High School, located about 20 miles from Javon’s school on the other side of Birmingham. A fellow student, Michael Jerome Barber, has been charged with manslaughter in her death.

The following day, an unloaded gun was found in a locker at Birmingham’s Bush Hills Academy, AL.com reported. The weapon was found during an unannounced locker search at the K-8 school and resulted in the suspension of two eighth-graders.

The week before, a gun was found outside Huffman Middle School, also in Birmingham, after administrators conducted a search based on a threat reported over the weekend, AL.com reported. A student was detained in that incident, as well.

What shook Javon more than anything was word Thursday of an alleged Facebook threat against his own school, Jones Valley Middle School. Javon told AL.com that the school was briefly put on lockdown so it could be searched for weapons.

The scare prompted the will, which included a touching message to his family.

“Dear family, I love you all,” Javon said he wrote. “You gave me the clothes on my back and you stuck with me all the time. Love, Javon.”

>> Read more trending news

The letter brought Davies to tears during her interview with CBS 42.

“It’s really hard because he’s so young,” Davies said, wiping her eyes. “He just shouldn’t have to go through that, period, because for what? He’s in sixth grade. You have a lot ahead of you, and these things going on you shouldn’t have to worry about, go through or even think about.”

Javon said even though there is fear, he knows everything will be all right.

“I know it’s going to be OK because God got me in his hands,” the boy said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.