14 million workers expected to call out sick Monday after Super Bowl, survey says

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Super Bowl Sunday is arguably the biggest day in sports. Millions of Americans either host football parties or attend one. The partying generally continues well into the night.

    It’s no surprise then that millions of workers take the Monday after the big game off or call in sick.

    A new survey by The Workforce Institute of Kronos and the over-the-counter medication manufacturer Mucinex predicted 14 million Americans would call in sick Monday, the day after Super Bowl LII.

    The research found 1 in 5, or 19 percent, of those surveyed said they had previously missed work the day after the Super Bowl, and 25 percent of respondents said the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday.

    The top reasons for calling in sick, according to the survey, included a fever, a sore throat or a headache, in that order.

    “We’ve been researching the big game’s effect on the workforce for more than a decade and while numbers may fluctuate each year, one clear fact remains: #SuperSickMonday is often the biggest day in America for calling out of work,” Joyce Maroney, executive director of The Workforce Institute at Kronos, said.

    The online survey was conducted in the U.S. between Jan. 16-18 and registered responses from more than 2,000 people 18 and older. 

