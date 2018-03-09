0 14-year-old girl rescued, 2 arrested after prostitution sting

Teen girls as young as 14 years old were rescued this week following a prostitution sting in Georgia, police in Cobb County said.

Brandon Myers and Jasmine Avery, both of Smyrna, were arrested on pimping charges Wednesday at a Marietta Days Inn on Northwest Parkway, according to jail records.

They are accused in arrest warrants of pimping out three suspected prostitutes. The teens were allegedly forced to create ads on Backpage.com and use a texting app to talk to clients.

“I think that’s absolutely disgusting,” Logan Life, who works near the motel, told WSBTV. “The men who enjoy that, the men who allow that, that's wrong.”

Police said they recovered a gun from the motel room, the news station reported.

This is the second prostitution sting at the Marietta Days Inn since October.

Two metro Atlanta men were arrested that month after trying to meet up with what they thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex. The girl was actually an undercover Marietta cop.

In the recent sting, Myers and Avery are being held at the Cobb County Jail.

Avery faces misdemeanor charges of pimping and keeping a place of prostitution, according to jail records.

Myers faces charges of misdemeanor pimping, felony pimping a child and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, according to jail records.

