5 injured in shooting at Los Angeles middle school; suspect in custody

Two students were shot and three others were injured by debris Thursday when a female student opened fire in a classroom at Los Angeles’s Salvador B. Castro Middle School, according to police and fire officials. Authorities said a suspect was in custody shortly after the attack.
Watch live: Shooting reported on campus of Belmont High School/Sal Castro Middle School; @MarkKonoSky5 is overhead https://t.co/2T4xjKUCQ1— KTLA (@KTLA) February 1, 2018
