2 men praised for rescue moments before train hit car

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. - Two men looking for food during Thursday’s nor’easter are being called heroes for their rescue of two people trapped in a car on train tracks.
Bridgewater Police said the couple, a man and woman. both in their 60s, had lost control of their car and were stuck on the tracks.
“They got stuck because the tracks were not plowed at all. It was a whiteout basically,” said Ryan Saba, one of the rescuers.
The men who saw what happened said they helped get the couple out just moments before a train crashed into their car.
“I saw the train hit the car, and it was a big white cloud of smoke, with the snow, it landed on the opposite side of where we were at,” said Raymond Armstead, the second rescuer.
The men left the scene without leaving their names. On Friday, they went to the police station where they were recognized for their actions.
“I never did something like this. I feel proud, happy to save someone’s life,” Saba said.
