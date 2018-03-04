  • 2 people killed after Amtrak train hits ATV

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    CRENSHAW, Miss. - Two people were killed when the all-terrain vehicle they were on was struck by a train Saturday, Amtrak said. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The train, on its way from New Orleans to Chicago, collided with the ATV at 10:15 p.m. in Crenshaw, Mississippi, according to WREG

    The victims have not been identified. There were no injuries to the 121 passengers aboard the train, which was delayed nearly four hours.

    Amtrak Police, the Quitman County Coroner and the Quitman County Police are investigating the incident.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories