2018 Grammys: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar among winners

NEW YORK - The 60th Annual Grammy Awards return to New York for the first time in 15 years Sunday. Top nominees JAY-Z and Kendrick Lamar were expected to win tonight during the broadcast, but Lamar dominated rap categories.
Bruno Mars swept the night, winning the three biggest awards for song, record and album of the year.
Here is the list of winners at the 2018 Grammys.
