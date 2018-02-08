  • 2018 Winter Olympics: Who are Matt and Becca Hamilton?

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Matt and Becca Hamilton are competing in the Olympics’ first-ever mixed doubles curling event at the Pyeongchang Games. The brother-sister duo, from McFarland, Wisconsin, used to compete against each other in the sport as teens, but hope to take home the gold medal together.

    The two make a good team. They won USA Curling Mixed Doubles National Championship in March of last year.

    Matt Hamilton, 28, was first to get into the sport at age 14. His little sister followed him into curling when she was a teenager.

    Other interesting facts:
    • Becca is 17 months younger than Matt
    • Matt makes his own shoes for the ice with purple Jordans
    • Becca grew up playing soccer and lacrosse
    • Matt gives his curling medals and trophies to his parents for helping him at the start of his career

