2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Aja Evans?

Olympic bobsledder Aja Evans is returning to the Olympic games with her sights set on the gold medal after winning the bronze in 2014.
Evans, 29, was born in Chicago to a family of athletes. Her father, Fred Evans, won a national collegiate title in swimming in 1975, making him the first African American swimmer to do so. Her brother, Fred played eight seasons in the NFL and her uncle, Gary Matthews, and cousin, Gary Matthews Jr., played Major League Baseball.
>> More Olympics coverage at WPXI.com
Evans began as a track and field athlete and attempted to make the 2008 Olympic team. In 2016, she tried again to make the team for the Rio Games, but tore nearly 90 percent of her ACL. When she didn’t make the team, she turned her attention to bobsledding, where she’s found success.
Other interesting facts:
- Five-time All-American in the shot put at the University of Illinois
- Won three Big Ten titles while at the University of Illinois
- Set start record at the 2012 USA Bobsled National Push Championships
- Posed in ESPN’s Body Issue in 2014
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}