2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Bradie Tennell?

Bradie Tennell is a newcomer to the international figure skating stage and one to watch in the Olympics.
The 19-year-old just started competing at a high level a year ago. She’s been skating since she was 2 years old and already is taking the ice skating world by storm.
After a big win at the U.S. National Championships, she earned her ticket to the Pyeongchang Games but she says the whole experience has been surreal.
“I can remember, you know, dreaming about it and being like, ‘Mom, I wonder what it would be like to march in the Opening Ceremonies with all those athletes and the cameras, and ‘oh, my goodness, how cool that would be,’” Tennell told WPXI. “And now I get to go live it. It’s crazy.”
Other interesting facts:
- Skated to the music from “Cinderella,” one of her favorite movies, at U.S. National Championships.
- Has two younger brothers, Austin and Shane, who play ice hockey.
- Volunteers at an assisted living home each week.
- Enjoys cooking, swimming and skiing.
