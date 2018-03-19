  • 4 injured in 20-vehicle crash in Maryland, officials say

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Four people were injured Monday morning when authorities said a tractor-trailer carrying stones and gravel crashed and lost its load on Interstate 270 in Maryland, causing about 20 vehicles to collide.

    Authorities declared the accident a “mass casualty incident,” but officials said none of the people wounded suffered injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.

