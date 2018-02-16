3 north Florida schools placed on lockdown after teen shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three schools were on lockdown Thursday after a Florida student was shot while walking near Parkwood Heights Elementary School in Jacksonville.
Authorities said the shooting happened at 1:55 p.m. The student attends Lone Star High, a Jacksonville charter school, authorities said.
The student has non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. The student was hit when a suspect shot from a silver sedan, authorities said. He sought cover behind parked cars and was shot multiple times, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.
The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital, they said.
A bullet struck a window at Parkwood Heights Elementary School, but no one was injured.
All we know is that (the suspect) was in a silver sedan," deputies said.
Officials locked down Terry Parker High School and Arlington Middle School, as well as Parkwood Heights Elementary.
Students from Terry Parker High were released first, then Parkwood Heights Elementary, followed by Arlington Middle School.
The incident comes a day after a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 17 people died. Nikolas Cruz was arrested and charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He remains on suicide watch at the Broward County jail.
