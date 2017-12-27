3 people shot outside Memphis mall, 4 people detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Three people were shot outside the Wolfchase Galleria in Memphis, Tennessee, on Tuesday evening, causing the mall to close its doors.
Memphis police said the shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. Two of the victims were at St. Francis Bartlett in non-critical condition Tuesday night. The third victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center, also in non-critical condition.
Authorities said four people have been detained in connection to the shooting, including both men and women.
There was a massive police presence at the mall following the shooting, and hundreds of people were seen leaving in fear. A gun was later recovered in the parking lot near J.C. Penny, Fox13Memphis reported. Investigators are working to determine if the weapon is connected to the mall shooting.
