4 people in scrubs caught on camera robbing Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Four people dressed in scrubs were caught on camera robbing a Walmart in Gwinnett County.
The robbery happened Jan. 11 at the store in Peachtree Corners.
Police said the robbers asked a cashier to activate $1,500 worth of Visa gift cards. As soon as the cards were activated, and before payment was received, the robbers grabbed the gift cards and ran away, police said.
Surveillance video shows the cashier trying to chase them down. Police said the robbers pulled out a can of pepper spray.
"When you see scrubs, you trust a nurse. It's really unexpected," a shopper said.
The cashier gave up and the robbers got away. A camera in the parking lot shows the robbers driving away in a light-colored car.
Police said they want to catch the robbers before they can hit again.
"They're probably going to do it again or have done it before," a shopper said.
