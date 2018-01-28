  • 5 people dead after shooting at Pennsylvania car wash

    MELCROFT, Pa. - Five people are dead after a shooting at a Pennsylvania car wash early Sunday morning, according to state police. 

    Police have confirmed three males and two females were killed in Melcroft in Saltlick Township. Four were pronounced dead at the scene and another died at the hospital, according to officials. 

    The shooting happened just before at Ed’s Car Wash, police said.

    Officials said all the victims were in their 20s to early 30s. Two victims were found dead inside a vehicle and two were found in the car wash’s parking lot, police said.

    One person is also in the hospital but their condition is unknown, according to police. 

    The suspected gunman has not yet been identified, and it is not clear yet whether the gunman was one of the fatalities.

