5-year-old Florida boy writes Santa, seeks new heart for baby sister

LIVE OAK, Fla. - A 5-year-old Florida boy had a special request in a letter he wrote to Santa Claus: a new heart for his baby sister.
Isaac Vargas left his note for Santa at the Christmas on the Square celebration in Live Oak, WCTV reported. His 2-month-old sister, Ray Lynn, was born with a rare heart condition and is in the hospital, waiting for a transplant.
Workers cleaning up after the event found the letter from Isaac, WCTV reported, and decided to organize a special visit from Santa for the boy.
Suwannee County first responders and local businesses surprised Isaac’s family with gifts and well wishes, WCTV reported.
Suwannee Fire Rescue shared photos of the special surprise to Facebook:
While cleaning up after Christmas on the Square, a letter was stumbled upon from a boy named Issac to Santa. Most...Posted by Suwannee Fire Rescue on Thursday, December 21, 2017
