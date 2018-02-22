67-year-old Jane Seymour poses for ‘Playboy,' ‘I feel much sexier now'

Elegant actress Jane Seymour is about to grace the pages of “Playboy” magazine at 67-years-old.
The former Bond girl took to social media Wednesday to share a modest photograph from her upcoming spread in the iconic men’s magazine.
“I’m thrilled to finally share this with you! I was recently photographed and interviewed in my home by Playboy,” Seymour captioned the image on Instagram.
“I open up about my career, my family, feeling better-than-ever at 67 and so much more,” she wrote.
This is the “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” star’s third spread in “Playboy.”
The legendary actress told the magazine that her age hasn’t diminished her confidence.
“I feel much sexier now than I ever did when I was younger” she said.
“Then I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m supposed to be sexy. What is that?!’ There’s an enormous freedom in having lived as long as I have,” she added. “Like my father used to say, I’m comfortable in my own skin.”
And there’s no doubt that she’s all natural.
“I haven’t done any surgeries or injections or anything. I haven’t done any of it,” she explained.
“So I still look like ‘me.’ Everyday I’m kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know and I don’t [recognize] them. I’m authentically being me. That’s important to me.”
