9 best- worst-paying jobs at Amazon

0

Amazon is the talk of the town for metro areas across North America, since the company just announced it has whittled the list of cities that could be home to its second headquarters down to 20.

The cities, which include New York, Nashville, Tennessee, Washington, D.C. and Atlanta, are vying for the massive $5 billion project, known as HQ2, that could bring about 50,000 highly paid tech and corporate jobs to one community.

>> Read more trending news

Since the public contest began in September with 238 cities competing, the Amazon team has shared few details about how the finalist cities would be chosen. Amazon did announce, however, that the top cities would be able to provide an initial 500,000 square feet of space − in an urban or suburban area − with access to major highways, airports, public transit and “a robust technology workforce,” according to the Baltimore Sun.

“Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals,” Holly Sullivan, an executive with Amazon Public Policy, said in a statement. “Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough – all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity. Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation.”

Related: 5 things to know about Amazon

With the possibility of HQ2 coming to metropoles scattered across the U.S., thousands of eager job seekers are already contemplating their next career move, and hoping that move is headed toward Amazon.

Pulling from Amazon’s current job listings in web services, corporate, Amazon Alexa and other device teams, these are some of the highest- and lowest-paying positions at Amazon.

Pay estimates are provided by Paysa.com, an online career and hiring site that uses artificial intelligence and real-world salary insights. The following salaries are estimates, which include salary and benefits.

Best-paying Amazon jobs:

Principal Business Development Manager - Average: $529,000

This position requires 10+ years experience at the director level of working in security intelligence software for technology companies. The role would be involved in the strategic business development plan for the company and work with existing security intelligence products, field organizations and business development.

Principal Software Development Engineer - Average: $414,000

The principal engineer will be the technical lead for the Amazon Devices team. The engineer will also design and select appropriate imaging and sensing systems. The position requires at least a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science, five years of experience leading junior engineers and 10 years of software engineering experience.

Prinicipal Technical Program Manager - Average: $290,000

The principal technical program manager will lead the technical strategy and program management of Elastic Block Storage-specific services and products that will revolutionize industries across the globe. The position requires 10 years of experience in system software/hardware product development, including technical program leadership of computer system, storage devices, etc.

Global Leader of Sales Strategy - Average: $233,000

This role will focus on developing and driving strategy, analytics and data management to optimize the rapid growth of Amazon’s cloud business. A bachelor’s degree is required as well as 15+ years of experience in both enterprise technology sales and sales operation.

Worst-paying Amazon jobs:

Healthcare & Life Sciences Solutions Architect - Average: $73,000

This position is slated for an experienced IT consultant with technical expertise in a specialty area and ability to travel internationally as needed to support customers. The individual will assist in sales of infrastructure engagements and coach Amazon Web Services field sales, presales, training and support teams. At least 15 years of relevant experience in information technology is required for this position.

Inside Sales Representative - Average: $69,000

The inside sales representative creates the first impression for prospective customers through business development activities, follow-ups on their inquiries and from the company’s marketing programs. Experience with technology sales is required.

Head of Media - Amazon Channels - Average: $56,000

This role is responsible for leading, managing and growing a team of media professionals, as well as managing media agencies and other partners in order to achieve the company’s marketing and media objectives. The person should have at least eight years of experience in media strategy.

Head of Social Media - Average: $54,000

Amazon seeks an experienced, strategic and highly creative individual to lead its global social media marketing efforts. The perfect candidate will have more than 10 years of experience in social media marketing.

Content Writer - Average: $47,000

The ideal candidate will have experience in results-driven technical content writing. Requirements include knowledge of search engine optimization and experience managing multiple content management systems.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.