"Have you made your New Year's resolutions yet?"
Perhaps you've been asked this question one too many times in the past few weeks, and you've just laughed nervously and changed the subject. Or perhaps you're one of the more optimistic types who has a full list, including a game plan on how you're going to stick to them.
Either way, when reality sets in, we all know that New Year's resolutions are often made just to be broken within the first few weeks or months of the new year. In fact, a 2015 report by U.S. News & World Report says some 80 percent of resolution makers go back on their commitments by the second week of February.
It's no surprise, then, that New Year's resolutions can actually make some people depressed, according to Psychology Today. Studies have shown that those who fail at keeping their commitments to themselves "experience lowered self-esteem, sadness and depression."
As we enter a new year, with new goals in mind, we should feel optimistic, not depressed. Whether or not we keep all our resolutions shouldn't affect our self-esteem.
So, when you're feeling down about slipping up or thinking about just foregoing resolutions all together, the following quotes will help keep you going.
1. Let go of the past.
Sneak peak at my 2018 cover page! ✨since I only just got my Leuchtturm last month, I am staying in it for the 2018 hence I wanted a pretty cover page to show the start of the new year ✨I love this quote so much and felt it was just perfect for the start of 2018! Do you like quotes or not so much? xoxo • • • #bulletjournal #bulletjournals #bulletjournalss #bulletjournaling #bulletjournallove #bulletjournalquotes #bulletjournalweekly #bujo #bujoweeklyspread #bujolove #bujoinspo #bujoinspire #bujoinspiration #bujothief #lifebyw #studyihng #leuchtturm1917 #planning #planner #2018 #newyearquotes
2. It's never too late to try something different.
3. Embrace change and try new things.
Yay for FRIYAY 🤘🏼 The build up to new year is always a time for making new and exciting plans, thinking about change & wanting to be in a different place in the coming year. Health, fitness, friendships, career..... Do you plan to set some NY resolutions? #newyear #resolution #newyearquotes #eaglesteam
4. Don't miss the moment.
Cada año por esta fecha siempre escuchamos, este año que viene sí va a ser mi año. Pienso que cada año debe ser nuestro año por más duro que sea, porque probablemente no vivimos por vivir, y si es así necesitamos hacer un balance y un cambio urgente. Enamorémonos del proceso, porque para lograr una meta no se logra en 1 año, probablemente tome 3 o 5 años y los primeros 2 serán quizás muy duros. • Un año duro significa crecimiento. Pero si vamos a hacer que cada año sea nuestro año, tenemos que estar dispuestos a trabajar, a sacrificarnos, a hacer cosas que no queremos hacer, a salirnos de la zona de confort, a embarrarla, a llorar, a estar a punto de darnos por vencidos, a creer que no somos buenos haciendo lo que hacemos y muchas cosas más que conlleva tener el año de nuestras vidas. • Porque si esperamos que el año de nuestras vidas sea un paseo, prepárense para tener el peor año de su vida. • No seamos prisioneros de las circunstancias y hagamos que cada situación, a pesar de todo, termine teniendo un impacto positivo en nuestras vidas.
5. You’ve got this.
2018 is going to be amazing! What are your goals for next year? Let's do this!! #jewelrygram #jewelrylove #jewelryblog #jewelryblogger #etsyshopowner #fashionaccessories #bohogypsygal #shopsmallbusiness #etsyseller #fashionista #fashionlooks #fashionblogger #positivityquotes #inspirationalquotes #newyearquotes
6. Step into a new you.
The New Year is on the horizon. What story will you be willing to create? #wednesdaywisdom #newyearquotes #oprah pic.twitter.com/QpOA5jt8A7— Patti Minglin (@PattiMinglin) December 27, 2017
7. Accept your mistakes and move forward.
Para este próximo año, te deseo que cometas errores. Porque si cometes errores, estas haciendo cosas nuevas, estas tratando, superándote, viviendo. Cambiando tu mundo. #neilgaiman #quotesaboutlife #quotestoliveby #newyearquotes #doctorasara #psicologa #neuropsicologa #writer #motivator #speaker #trasformandovidas #brainquotes #goodmorning #israel #españa #canada #mexico #argentina #peru #colombia #puertorico #santodomingo #doctorasaram #facebook #instagram #happynewyear
8. Believe in yourself.
New post (happy-new-years-quotes-greetings-wishes-messages-for-2016/ #NewYearQuotes #NewYe...) has been published on Happy New Year 2018 - https://t.co/QxmUd4hpES pic.twitter.com/CMAEMu0Kwn— Happy New Year 2018 (@newyear2018_me) November 26, 2017
9. Remember, 2018 is a clean slate.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}