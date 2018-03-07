0 Abandoned puppy found with head fully covered in duct tape, rescued by police

ATLANTA - Georgia authorities are searching for those responsible for covering a puppy’s full head with duct tape, including her face, eyes and neck and abandoning the animal on the side of an Atlanta road.

>> Read more trending news

An officer responding to a call about “a black dog ... with tape around its mouth” found the puppy curled in a ball near Hollywood Road, according to a Feb. 25 incident report. The Atlanta Police Department officer noted that the “animal’s entire head was completely covered with a thick layer of silver duct tape starting from its neck to the very tip of its nose, preventing (her) from breathing at all.”

The puppy was wearing a blue body harness and appeared to be in “good nutritional health,” but her “snout was completely covered and the dog appeared to not be able to breath,” the report said. The officer removed some of the tape so the puppy could breath again. Fulton County Animal Control arrived and said a veterinary physician would remove the rest of the tape, the report said.

The APD’s Animal Cruelty Liaison Officer, a sworn police officer position created last year for investigating animal cruelty crimes, was notified. LifeLine Animal Project members, who named the seven-month-old puppy, Eve, said she’s a “loving, happy puppy who is recovering well.” Eve will be placed with a rescue group because the organization feels she needs time with people experienced at handling dogs who have been through trauma before she’s adopted, according to spokeswoman Karen Hirsch.

“She basically needs to learn to trust again,” Hirsch said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers. All callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 if their tip leads to an arrest and indictment.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.