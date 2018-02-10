Acne could cause an increased risk of major depression, research finds

Do you suffer from acne?
You could be at an increased risk for major depression, according to a new report.
Researchers from the University of Calgary in Canada recently conducted an experiment, published in the British Journal of Dermatology, to determine the link between the two conditions.
To do so, they assessed data from the Health Improvement Network, the largest electronic medical records database in the world, and they examined information from 1986 to 2012.
After analyzing the results, they found that a person’s chance for developing depression was 63 percent higher during the first year acne appears.
"This study highlights an important link between skin disease and mental illness," lead author Isabelle Vallerand said in a statement. "Given the risk of depression was highest in the period right after the first time a patient presented to a physician for acne concerns, it shows just how impactful our skin can be towards our overall mental health."
Scientists noted that depressive symptoms for those with acne lasted no longer than five years after the initial onset. However, they advised doctors to carefully monitor their patients for depression and seek proper treatment if necessary.
"For these patients with acne, it is more than a skin blemish," Vallerand said.
"It can impose significant mental health concerns and should be taken seriously."
