Alexis Ohanian welcomes Serena Williams back to tennis with four billboards

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Serena Williams’ husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has made a grand gesture to welcome the athlete back to tennis.
The internet entrepreneur took to social media Tuesday to share that he bought some billboards that went up this week in Palm Springs, California, along Interstate 10.
“@olympiaohanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.,” Ohanian wrote.
Us Weekly reported that the billboards have images of 5-month-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and her mother with the words “Greatest Momma of All Time.” The last billboard forms the acronym G.M.O.A.T.
Williams, who is competing in the 2018 BNP Paribas Open in March, saw the billboards as she traveled to Indian Wells, California, on Monday, according to Us Weekly. From Feb. 10-11, she competed with sister Venus Williams at a doubles match in Nashville, North Carolina, at the Fed Cup. Little Alexis and Ohanian were photographed looking on during the first round. The Williams sisters lost to Lesley Kerkhove and Demi Schuurs.
Loss aside, Serena Williams spoke to reporters after the match about motherhood, saying it’s “been the most fun of my life.”
“It’s a totally new experience,” Serena Williams said. “I love motherhood and I look forward to just being the best mom I can be.”
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}