0 Alicia Silverstone, husband Christopher Jarecki split after 20 years

Actress Alicia Silverstone and her husband, Christopher Jarecki, have gone their separate ways after 20 years together. They were married for 12 years.

The couple confirmed the news in a statement to People on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together whom they will continue to co-parent,” Silverstone’s representative said.

The couple wed in June 2005 in a small ceremony in Lake Tahoe and share one son, Bear Blu, 6, together. They started dating eight years before, in 1997.

Shortly after announcing the split, Silverstone, 41, shared a few photos from her Hawaiian vacation with her son on Instagram.

“So fun playing in the water with Bear. Swimming, boogie boarding and just savoring. We’ve been staying at my friend’s home while he is away,” Silverstone wrote on one post. “Driving around in his big truck was fun in the rain and mud. Bear and I played with this adorable little man we met on the beach with his beautiful mom. And somehow, even cleaning the kitchen (constantly) and doing laundry here is fun.”

Silverstone also snapped a selfie with her son, writing, “Bear and I on our Hawaiian adventure. My sweet sweet love.” She has not commented on social media about her separation.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.