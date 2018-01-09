Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is world's richest person

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now the world’s richest person, CNN reported.
Bezos’ net worth is at $105.1 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg's billionaire tracker. That eclipses the record previously held by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is currently in second place with a net worth of $93.3 billion.
The majority of that net worth comes from the 78.9 million shares of Amazon stock Bezos owns, CNN reported. Shares of Amazon rose by 1.4 percent Monday, adding about $1.4 billion to Bezo’s net worth, CNN reported.
Bezos' other holdings include The Washington Post and Blue Origin, a private space travel business that intends to take tourists into space.
Bezos first won the title of world’s richest person in July, when he briefly passed Gates, and then moved ahead of the Microsoft mogul in October, CNN reported.
Bezos topped $100 billion in net worth in November.
Warren Buffett is third in net worth at $87.2 billion, followed by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg ($77.5 billion) and Amancio Ortega of Spain ($76 billion), Bloomberg reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}