0 Amazon delivery driver fired after dropping box on puppy

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - An Amazon delivery driver was fired after being caught on home surveillance video dropping a box on top of a puppy.

>> Read more trending news

The delivery driver walks up to a chain-link fence where two dogs can be seen barking at the gate, a home surveillance video posted to Facebook shows. The driver then drops a 7-pound box filled with swimming pool supplies on Rocky, a 5-month-old Labrador mix. The puppy is seen moments later again barking at the fence with the other dog.

“I just don’t see why he would purposely do that when he could have put it by the garage door or front door,” dog owner Brittany Aaron told the Miami Herald. “There was no logic in what he did. He clearly knew what he was doing.”

Amazon told the Herald that the driver has been fired.

"This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery partners, and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages,” the company said in an email to the Herald. “We have reached out to the customer with our sincerest apologies and to offer our support."

The homeowners, who had left their dogs outside unsupervised, were shocked by the driver’s brazen action.

"I told them (Amazon) they are lucky no one was home to see that or he would be sorry." Aaron told the Herald. "I have a front door that is accessible. I have never seen a delivery driver put a package over the fence. Unfortunately, Amazon hires all these random drivers."

And how is Rocky?

"His eye is a little squinty,” Aaron said. “I think the corner of the box got him. I don't see any cuts but I don't know if anything is wrong internally.”

Amazon said it would help with any medical expenses.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.