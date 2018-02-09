Amazon to deliver groceries to Prime Now customers in selected cities

Amazon will begin delivering groceries in selected cities through its two-hour Prime Now service, CNBC reported.
Customers in Austin, Cincinnati, Dallas and Virginia Beach will be the first to use the Amazon service, which will deliver food from Whole Foods locations. Amazon Prime customers can buy meat, seafood, produce, dairy and meat products, the e-commerce giant said.
Amazon Prime members pay an annual $99 subscription fee. Two-hour delivery will be free, while getting groceries delivered in one hour will cost $7.99 on orders of $35 or more, CNBC reported.
The service will run from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
