AMC screening Jordan Peele's ‘Get Out' for free on President's Day

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the release of his directorial debut, Jordan Peele has announced “Get Out” is screening for free.
AMC Theaters are screening “Get Out” at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis on President’s Day.
Peele made the announcement on his Twitter page Tuesday night.
Thank you pic.twitter.com/R7zLUewp5L— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 13, 2018
The 2017 movie, which has multiple Oscar nominations, centers on Chris, a black man going to visit his white girlfriend Rose’s family in upstate New York. The family has ulterior motives for meeting him, and Chris realizes the true intent of the visit.
Some participating cities include Boston, Atlanta, Columbus, Dallas, New York and Los Angeles. Interested movie goers can get more information on participating locations at getoutoneyearlater.com.
