AMC Theaters hosting 12-film Marvel movie marathon before Infinity War

If you have a list of Marvel movies to watch before “Avengers: Infinity War,” AMC Theaters has you covered.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie theater company is hosting a 12-film Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon on April 25. The 31-hour marathon will be at AMC Empire 25 in New York and AMC Disney Springs 24 in Orlando, Florida.
AMC Theaters said the marathon will include an early airing of “Infinity War.”
“This premium event will include, marathon only collectibles, exclusive content, and a special concession offer,” said reads a description of the event on AMC’s website.
“Infinity War” will start at 6 p.m., an hour earlier than its regular public show times, according to the website.
The schedule for the MCU marathon is below:
“Iron Man” at 1:30 p.m.
“The Incredible Hulk” at 4:00 p.m.
“Thor” at 6:15 p.m.
“Captain America: The First Avenger” at 9:00 p.m.
“The Avengers” at 11:30 p.m.
“Guardians of the Galaxy” at 2:15 a.m.
“Avengers: Age of Ultron” at 4:30 a.m.
“Captain America: Civil War” at 7:15 a.m.
“Doctor Strange” at 10:00 a.m.
“Spider-Man: Homecoming” at 12:45 p.m.
“Black Panther” at 3:15 p.m.
“Avengers: Infinity War” at 6:00 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}