Another meteor? Reports come in of bright flash across Ohio, Indiana night sky

DAYTON, Ohio - Another meteor may have lit up the sky late Wednesday night.
Video of apparent #fireball #meteor which was seen across IL, IN, OH and KY late Wednesday night. https://t.co/ggp4CBF2UJ pic.twitter.com/i7IkrP79oX— Eric Elwell (@EElwellWHIO) January 18, 2018
Several reports have come into WHIO-TV's newsroom of a bright flash that shot across the sky just before midnight Thursday. People from Englewood, Ohio; Marysville, Ohio; and Randolph County, Indiana, have said they saw the bright flash, with some saying it was bright blue or blue-green.
The American Meteor Society received several reports of a meteor in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky.
A meteor also was spotted in Ohio, Michigan and Canada late Tuesday.
Numerous reports coming in of yet another #FIREBALL spotted across Ohio, IN, IL, KY and MI. American Meteor Society investigating. Have a camera that caught it? Share it with us! @WHIOTV @StormCenter7— Eric Elwell (@EElwellWHIO) January 18, 2018
The latest meteor/fireball occurred just before midnight and appears to have been very bright - almost appearing to be a lightning flash.— Eric Elwell (@EElwellWHIO) January 18, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
