Arizona bride arrested on suspicion of DUI on way to her wedding

MARANA, Ariz. - This bride was truly blushing on her wedding day.
An Arizona woman driving to her wedding Monday was arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, KTVK reported.
Bride arrested for DUI while en route to wedding https://t.co/w3lyTgT38U pic.twitter.com/mu2LlHJ1pU— KTVU (@KTVU) March 12, 2018
Sgt. Chriswell Scott, of the Marana Police Department, originally tweeted a picture of Amber Young’s arrest. She was wearing her wedding dress and had her hands cuffed behind her back, KTVK reported.
The photo was taken down from Scott’s Twitter feed, but not before news organizations retweeted the arrest.
Young, 32, was released after submitting to a blood draw, Scott said. She did not submit to a breath test, KTVK reported.
Young's arrest occurred after a three-vehicle wreck. Scott tweeted that one person suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.
“Don’t drive impaired, till death do we part doesn’t need any help,” Scott wrote in the tweet that was taken down, KTVK reported.
