  • Army vet given truck to replace on that was stolen

    By: Amber Hughes, Fox23,com

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - An eight-year Army veteran was given a new truck to replace the one that was stolen.

    >> Read more trending news

    Aaron Eubanks, 28, said his truck was stolen Jan. 1, before he left for class at Tulsa Welding School. The truck was a gift from his father and had a welding machine and tools inside.

    The Soldier's Wish organization teamed up with Subway and an anonymous donor to replace the truck. Eubanks was given a new truck worth roughly $20,000.

    Eubanks will finish his welding program in April.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Army vet given truck to replace on that was stolen

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Barack Obama, Netflix in negotiations for series

  • Headline Goes Here

    Candidate for governor in Wisconsin breastfeeds daughter in campaign ad

  • Headline Goes Here

    Texas high school student rescued after getting stuck in cave

  • Headline Goes Here

    With family returning to Mexico, man in Washington jail wants to be deported