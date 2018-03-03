  • Auntie Anne's giving out free pretzels today to celebrate 30th birthday

    By: Najja Parker, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    In the mood for a yummy snack? You’re in luck, because Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels to commemorate its 30th birthday.

    The company announced the news this week, revealing that the big giveaway will happen Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations.

    Last month, the brand promised to hand out the baked treat for no charge if 1 million people RSVP’d online for its “birthday party.” Within just a few days, it reached its goal.

    Now today, customers can munch on one original or cinnamon sugar pretzel during the allotted time. They can also follow and share the fun using the hashtag #HBDAuntieAnnes. 

