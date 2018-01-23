Baby drowns, toddler injured in bathtub when woman walks away, police say

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. - A 14-month-old baby girl is dead and a 3-year-old girl is clinging to life after deputies said their mother put them in the bathtub and walked away.
The incident happened Tuesday at a home in Fernandina Beach, Fla. Deputies arrived and started CPR immediately, authorities said.
They tried everything they could, but the 14-month-old girl didn't make it. The 3-year-old was taken to Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach.
Deputies quickly blocked off the road to begin an investigation. Deputies roped off the home with crime scene tape.
Deputies say the 911 call came in around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The mother claimed she put the two kids in the bathtub and walked away, and when she came back, they were under water.
Authorities say any possible charges will not come until their investigation is complete.
