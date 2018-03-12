Babysitter accused of abusing 3-year-old girl

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio - A woman accused of abusing a 3-year-old girl she was babysitting is in Butler County Jail on charges of felonious assault and endangering children.
Lindsay Partin, 35, was booked into jail Friday afternoon.
The child, 3-year-old Hannah Wesche, was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center on Thursday after she had been at Partin’s house, who was babysitting, according to WCPO.
Partin had been a trusted neighbor and had cared for Wesche for several months, her aunt, Megan Latham, told WCPO.
Latham said her niece is essentially “brain dead.”
“I think she fought the best that she could which is all we can ask,” she said. “I think God just has a better plan for her, and I know she is in a better place and she is not suffering.”
Partin is expected to appear in court Monday for an arraignment.
