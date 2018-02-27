Barbra Streisand cloned her late dog Samantha to have two new ones

LOS ANGELES - In a new interview with Variety, Barbra Streisand revealed she cloned two of her dogs from a beloved pet before them.
Variety reported that the news came when Streisand suggested “send in the clones” for a caption of a photo of her with her three dogs in the upcoming issue of the publication.
Streisand had cells taken from the stomach and mouth of her 14-year-old coton du tulear Samantha before the dog died in 2017.
“They have different personalities,” Streisand, 75, said. “I’m waiting for them to get older so I can see if they have her (Samantha’s) brown eyes and seriousness.”
The two dogs -- Miss Scarlett and Miss Violet -- join Miss Fanny, who was adopted by Streisand while she waited for her two cloned dogs to arrive. Fanny is a distant cousin of Samantha.
To tell her new pups apart, the filmmaker and singer dressed them in red and purple, which is how they got their names.
More of Fanny, Violet and Scarlett can be found on Streisand’s Instagram page. Her full interview with Variety is at Variety.com.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}