Best Buy will stop selling CDs at all stores

Best Buy will stop selling CDs in stores this year.
The consumer electronics store recently announced it will pull CDs from its stores by July due to a major drop in sales, Billboard reported. Target could also make a similar move as consumers gravitate toward music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.
More than 800 million CDs were sold in the United States in 2001, but that number has decreased to about 89 million, according to Consequence of Sound.
Best Buy will stop selling CDs in stores. The last CD I bought was @Adele's album a few years ago. Do you still buy CDs? https://t.co/P8e6fDwPtX— Kara Driscoll (@KaraDDriscoll) February 6, 2018
Here's what consumers had to say about the news:
Why are people upset about best buy not selling CDs in their stores anymore? Personally i can't think of a time in the last decade where i got a CD at a best buy/walmart/target/etc and it wasn't an afterthought or impulse buy.— Uncle Tarby (@UncleTarby) February 6, 2018
Best Buy is gonna stop selling CDs in their stores. What's next?! Cassette tapes?! 8-tracks? Where will I buy my VHS? My floppy disks????? Am I old?— Emily Kacsandi (@EmilyKacsandi) February 6, 2018
