Best Buy will stop selling CDs at all stores

    By: Kara Driscoll, DaytonDailyNews.com

    Best Buy will stop selling CDs in stores this year.

    The consumer electronics store recently announced it will pull CDs from its stores by July due to a major drop in sales, Billboard reported. Target could also make a similar move as consumers gravitate toward music streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.

    More than 800 million CDs were sold in the United States in 2001, but that number has decreased to about 89 million, according to Consequence of Sound.

    Here's what consumers had to say about the news:

