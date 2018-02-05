[ View the story "Best, worst Super Bowl LII commercials" on Storify] Best, worst Super Bowl LII commercials
Mon, Feb 05 2018
THE WORST: Groupon: Bleacher Report
gave Groupon's use of stars a C- when it compared the spot to others that aired during the game.
Groupon 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | "Who Wouldn't"Groupon
Diet Coke Mango:
Coke had a win and a miss with two of its ads. First, the miss with Diet Coke Mango, as a woman takes a sip and then dances, inspired by the new flavor of diet soda. It also got a C- minus
according to Bleacher Report
.
Diet Coke Twisted Mango | GrooveDiet Coke
Bud Light:
The Dilly Dilly catchphrase commercial was a dud this year. As the phrase started working itself into daily lexicon by Bud Light fans (and even being used as an audible by the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger), Bud Light's conclusion to the medieval-set commercials was fell flat with
Bleacher Report's C grade
.
Bud Light - The Bud KnightBud Light
Pringles:
The chip company was one slight step better than Diet Coke,
according to Bleacher Report
. Its "wow" commercial featuring Bill Hader earned a C+.
Pringles | WOW 2018 Commercial (Official)Pringles U.S.
THE BEST: M&M's:
Who better to make an M&M come to life than Danny DeVito? Red gets transformed into a human who runs up to complete strangers, asking them "Do you want to eat me?" Then after declaring himself the luckiest man, gets hit by a truck.
The spot earned Bleacher Report's A-
.
M&M'S Super Bowl Commercial 2018 (featuring Danny DeVito) – ‘Human' :30mmschocolate
Alexa loses her voice:
When a virtual assistant loses her voice, big named stars like Rebel Wilson, Cardi B and Anthony Hopkins stepped in to lend theirs. Even Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos makes a cameo in the
Bleacher Report's A-ranked
commercial. The ad even won
Time's best cameos
category.
Alexa Loses Her Voice – Amazon Super Bowl LII Commercialamazon
Dundee (Australia Tourism):
If you've been on social media leading up to the Super Bowl, you may have seen posts about a new "movie," a sequel to "Crocodile Dundee." In reality, the all-star cast of Danny McBride and Chris Hemsworth, and a cameo by Paul Hogan, was only an advertisement touting adventure in Australia. The bait and switch left some fans wanting the actual movie,
and earned Australia Tourism an A from Bleacher Report
.
DUNDEE (2018) - Official Cast Intro TrailerAustralia
Tourism Australia Dundee Super Bowl Ad 2018 w/ Chris Hemsworth and Danny McBride (Extended)Australia
Doritos and Mountain Dew:
Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman throw down a rap battle, thanks to lipsyncing from Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott in this year's entry from the snack food and soft drink companies. The mashup earned
Bleacher Report's A+
.
DORITOS BLAZE vs. MTN DEW ICE | Super Bowl Commercial with Peter Dinklage and Morgan FreemanDoritos®
NFL:
You'd think the Super Bowl itself is a big enough advertisement for the NFL, but the National Football League scored with its ad with Giants' Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. recreating the iconic dance climax from "Dirty Dancing" complete with the lift.
Bleacher Report,
and nearly every other Super Bowl Commercial ranking gave the honor of being the best to the NFL.
Touchdown Celebrations to Come | NFL | Super Bowl LII CommercialNFL
HONORABLE MENTIONS: Time's Best Running Joke goes to the series of spots featuring "Stranger Things'" David Harbour for Tide where he commandeers other brands' commercials to put a Tide spin on them.
Tide | Super Bowl LII 2018 Commercial | It's a Tide AdTide
Coca-Cola | The Wonder of Us :60Coca-Cola
Peyton Manning: Vacation Quarterback | Super Bowl SpotUniversal Orlando Resort
Taps Super Bowl Commercial | Water.org & Stella ArtoisStella Artois
T-Mobile | #LittleOnes | 2018 Big Game AdT-Mobile
2018 Kia Stinger | Steven Tyler Big Game Ad – Feel something againKia Motors America
Official Jeep Super Bowl Commercial | Jeep JurassicJeep
Budweiser 2018 Super Bowl Commercial | "Stand By You"Budweiser
Lexus LS 500 F SPORT / Marvel Studios' Black Panther Commercial—Full LengthLexusVehicles
Answering the Call: The Partidas and Fire Dept. Engineer Mike MacalinaoVerizon
Toyota 2018 Big Game Ad: One Team (Extended Cut)Toyota USA
Pepsi Generations "This is the Pepsi" | Pepsi | ExtendedPepsi
Super Bowl 2018 Commercial | Make It With Keanu ReevesSquarespace
The Perfect Fit ft. Chris Pratt (:30) | Michelob ULTRA Super BowlMichelob ULTRA
E*TRADE Commercial — This is Getting Really OldE*TRADE
Official Ram Trucks Super Bowl Commercial | Icelandic Vikings | We Will Rock YouRam Trucks
Sprint Super Bowl Commercial 2018: EvelynSprint
Good Odds | ToyotaToyota Global
