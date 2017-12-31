Beyoncé rocks chic 'mom haircut' in new photo

0

When it comes to hair, Beyoncé has done it all, but now, she’s bringing back a classic look.

>> Read more trending news

Fans have seen her in everything from the long ponytail she sported at Serena Williams’ wedding to the signature cornrows she had on the album cover of “Lemonade.” In her latest hair debut, Queen Bey is bringing back a fan favorite — the affectionately known “mom” haircut. The chic look — a short, chin length wavy bob in golden blonde — re-emerged in a series of photos on her website. The look first appeared soon after the Grammy winner wrapped up her self-titled album’s world tour.

>> See the photo here

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

The look was shown off in a series of photos snapped by her husband, Jay-Z. As mother of infant twins Rumi and Sir Carter, and 5-year-old Blue Ivy, the “mom” look is very fitting.

The pop star’s hair stylist recently revealed her natural hair look a few weeks back, sending fans into a frenzy. A dismayed Neal Farinah, however, found himself calling out people who couldn’t believe the singer’s flowing tresses were real.

“Sometimes women make choices, and black women are not the only ones who wear wigs, weaves and pieces. Remember that!” he said in an Instagram video.

“And underneath wigs and weaves? Black women have some of the most beautiful, curly hair. It’s a choice a woman makes — and that’s the choice a black woman makes to wear wigs or weaves. If she wants to, ain’t nothing wrong with it!” he added.

“So, the myth about Black women not having hair … y’all think again 'cause they have some of the most beautiful textured hair. Recognize!”

© 2017 Cox Media Group.