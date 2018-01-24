0 Bill Cosby makes surprise return to the stage as sexual assault retrial looms

PHILADELPHIA - Bill Cosby returned to the stage for the first time since he was accused of sexual assault.

The veteran comedian appeared for a “special performance” in honor of jazz musician Tony Williams at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia on Monday. The appearance was his first time back in front of an audience since 2015.

>> Read more trending news

According to E! News, Cosby shared stories that evening that were met with applause and laughter from the audience.

He even did a bit about going blind that was shared on Twitter by Jeremy Roebuck of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Bill Cosby jokes about his blindness at Germantown’s La Rosa Jazz Club pic.twitter.com/XnkKgg15kQ — Jeremy Roebuck (@jeremyrroebuck) January 23, 2018

He also entertained the audience with a little drum solo. Cosby reportedly did not comment on the ongoing sexual abuse retrial, which is scheduled for April 2. His first trial ended with a hung jury last year.

Journalist Bobby Allyn tweeted that he asked the actor about how the #MeToo movement might affect a new jury and got a subdued response.

“I asked Cosby if he’s prepared for his second trial, and he looked me in the eyes and said nothing stonefaced. I then asked how he thinks #MeToo might affect jurors, and he shrugged in an animated way, put on a goofy smile and said, ‘I don’t know!’” he wrote.

I asked Cosby if he’s prepared for his second trial, and he looked me in the eyes and said nothing stonefaced. I then asked how he thinks #MeToo might affect jurors, and he shrugged in an animated way, put on a goofy smile and said, “I don’t know!” — Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn) January 23, 2018

In a statement released ahead of the event, Cosby’s official Facebook page said he “will honor his fans with a historic performance with the Tony Williams Jazz Quartet and he will be performing a special comedy concert that will culminate the evening.”

Earlier this month, Cosby was welcomed at another Philadelphia restaurant, where fellow diners chatted and joked with him as he ate.

Bill Cosby plays the drums at the LaRose Jazz Club in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.