BJs tells former Sams Club employees they're looking for you

0

One company’s misfortune may help another.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, a competitor Sam’s Club, is looking to hire the soon-to-be former employees of the Walmart membership warehouse, CNN Money reported.

The company said in a statement, that it has “had numerous inquiries from Sam’s Club employees. BJ’s Wholesale Club is hiring, and anyone interested in joining our team can go to bjs.com/careers or visit their local club.”

>> Read more trending news

Walmart unexpectedly closed 63 Sam’s Clubs across the country last week after what the company said was “a thorough performance review.” The president of Sam’s Club told employees, “We’ve decided to right size our fleet and better align our locations with our strategy,” USAToday reported.

Some of the locations impacted are in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and Texas.

The closings came the same day that Walmart announced a wage increase and bonuses for employees throughout the company.

BJ’s told CNN Money that the company had an increase of membership that they said were Sam’s Club members.

BJ’s has more than 210 stores operating in 16 states.

Employees at the shuttered Sam’s Club locations will receive the bonus the company announced and 60 days of pay and, if eligible, a severance package. Walmart also said it is trying to transfer as many employees to nearby stores as it can.

Some of the locations closed last week will be turned into distribution centers used to fill online purchases, USAToday reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.