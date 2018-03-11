Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shop in Greensboro before concert

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Country singer Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, singer Gwen Stefani, were in North Carolina wrangling for bargains Saturday, WFMY reported.
The couple stopped at a Wrangler Pop-Up Shop in Greensboro. Shelton was set to play a concert Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.
Wrangler documented the visit on its Twitter account, tweeting that “Sherpa suits you, Gwen.”
Thanks for stopping by our #DGSO pop-up shop, @blakeshelton & @gwenstefani! Sherpa suits you, Gwen. 😉 #Jeansboro pic.twitter.com/rW4fTgdoQy— Wrangler Jeans (@Wrangler) March 10, 2018
