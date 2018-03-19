0 Blink-182 announces 16-show Las Vegas residency

LAS VEGAS - Blink-182 has announced a Las Vegas residency, joining the likes of pop stars Britney Spears, Cher, Bruno Mars, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga.

But unlike many other musicians, the rock band won’t be in Vegas for years on end.

People reported Monday that the band is starting a 16-date residency starting Memorial Day weekend.

The trio’s residency, called “Kings of the Weekend,” will start May 26 and take place on select weekends at Palms Casino Resort through Nov. 17, according to Rolling Stone. The latest lineup of the band includes bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus, guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba and drummer Travis Barker.

“We were stoked to be asked to be the first band in residency at the Pearl at the newly renovated Palms Hotel,” the band said in a statement to People. “Vegas is always a fun place to play.”

The band will perform at the Palms’ recently renovated Pearl Concert Theater.

“When the Palms asked us to do a residency here in Vegas, we said, ‘Absolutely!’” Hoppus said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “Now, we just have to cast our showgirls, create our set list – a true throwback of Vegas classics with Sinatra, Liberace. Maybe we can even marry someone onstage ... The possibilities in Vegas are endless.”

Presale tickets go on sale March 20 at 10:00 a.m. General tickets are on sale March 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com.

The dates for Blink-182’s residency shows are below. More information on tour dates and ticket packages can be found at blink182vegas.com.

May 26-27

June 8-9

June 15-16

June 23-24

Oct. 26-27

Nov. 2-3,

Nov. 9-10

Nov. 16-17

