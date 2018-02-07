0 Body found after 49 days, left in vehicle in police impound lot

Pablo was shot four times on Dec. 18.

He spent more than month in Regional One, and was discharged two weeks ago.

“It's kind of a shock for me. I still can't believe what happened,” said Pablo, who was only identified by his first name.

Pablo is not shocked by his own wounds though. He’s shocked because when someone went to pick up his van Monday, his family discovered a dead body inside it.

It was one of the men with Pablo at a Binghampton apartment complex on Dec. 18 when they were shot.

“We opened the doors, but we never smelled anything right. So it just kind of surprised me really,” Pablo said.

Pablo told FOX13 he made it very clear to investigators there were three people in the car.

“The investigator came to the hospital to ask me some questions. I kind of explained it to him they were two different people with me,” he said.

Police Director Mike Rallings claimed the complete opposite.

“He only advised that he and victim number two were in the vehicle when the shooting occurred,” Rallings said. "So, that is also part of the investigation. But preliminary investigation from reviewing his statements and body worn camera footage contradicts that and that is not the case."

For Memphis police, it’s an embarrassment. They are conducting internal investigations into the incident and overall policies.

It’s unclear if the mistake cost a man his life.

“Great question,” Rallings said. "We are waiting on the results of the autopsy from the Medical Examiner’s office.”

While police wait, Pablo is left wondering how this happened.

“It’s messed up, and I'm very disappointed,” he said. “I'm very disappointed.”

