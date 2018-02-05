  • Bold TD pass to Nick Foles before halftime stunned Patriots

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    MINNEAPOLIS - One reason the Eagles won Super Bowl LII was the innovative play-calling by coach Doug Pederson. And the Philly Special play he called just before halftime halftime had Twitter buzzing. 

    >> Read more trending news

    The Eagles led 15-12 against the New England Patriots late in the second quarter when Philadelphia faced a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The Eagles executed a reverse throwback from tight end Trey Burton to a wide-open quarterback Nick Foles, catching the Patriots flat-footed and giving Philadelphia a 22-12 halftime lead.

    Pointing back: Super Bowl LII

    It was a “take that” moment for the Eagles, as they answered a similar play call by the Patriots earlier in the second quarter. On that gadget play, New England quarterback Tom Brady was unable to hang on to a pass from Danny Amendola.

    “That was something we’d been working on,” said Foles, who was voted the game’s MVP after the Eagles’ stunning 41-33 victory. “Doug and I were talking, and I was like ‘Let’s just run it. And it was a good time.

    “And the end was a little wider than I thought, so I really needed to sell like I’m not doing anything,” Foles said during the postgame news conference. “And it worked: Burton made an amazing throw right on the money. I just looked it in.”

    Foles became the first player in NFL history to throw and catch a touchdown pass in the same Super Bowl game, NJ.com reported.

    Here is how Twitter reacted to Foles' touchdown reception:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: