  • Bon-Ton announces bankruptcy; closing 47 stores

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Bon-Ton Stores has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

    The company, parent company to such stores as Carson’s, Elder-Beerman, Boston Store and Younkers announced recently it would close 47 of its 260 department stores.

    Bon-Ton operates stores in 24 states, mainly in the Northeast and Midwest.

    "We are currently engaged in discussions with potential investors and our debt holders on a financial restructuring plan, and the actions we are taking are intended to give us additional time and financial flexibility," CEO Bill Tracy said in a prepared statement released Sunday.

    Bon-Ton received a commitment of $725 million in debtor-in-possession financing to operate during its restructuring process.

    According to court filings, Bon-Ton says it will keep stores open by selling the entire company.

    "The actions we are taking are intended to give us additional time and financial flexibility to evaluate options for our business," Bon-Ton CEO Bill Tracy said in a statement. 

    Bon-Ton joins many major retailers in reorganizing their businesses as they fight the rise of online shopping.

    Following is the full list of the stores set for closure. The closures began on Feb. 1.

    Herberger's, 4235 Yellowstone Ave, Chubbuck, Idaho
    Carson's Clearance Center, 970 North Lake Street, Aurora, Ill.
    Carson's, 120 South Riverside Plaza, Chicago 
    Carson's, 2917 N. Vermillion, Danville, Ill.
    Carson's, 2550 Sycamore Rd., DeKalb, Ill.
    Carson's Clearance Center, 7234 Dempster St., Morton Grove, Ill.
    Bergner's, Peoria, Ill. (not specified)
    Carson's, 601 North Martingale Road, Schaumburg, Ill.
    Carson's, 2101 State Road 109, Anderson, Ind.
    Carson's, 2104 25th St., Columbus, Ind.
    Carson's, 3701 S. Main, Elkhart, Ind.
    Carson's, One W. Washington St. , Indianapolis 
    Carson's, 1129 N. Baldwin, Marion, Ind.
    Younkers, 6301 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, Iowa
    Younkers, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (not specified)
    Elder-Beerman, 5105 Hinkleville Rd. #500, Paducah, Ky.
    Elder-Beerman, 1357 S. Main St., Adrian, Mich.
    Carson's, 1800 Pipestone Rd. Benton Harbor, Mich.
    Herberger's Clearance Center, 1717 Beam Ave, Maplewood, Minn.
    Bon-Ton, 270 Loudon Rd., Concord, N.H.
    Bon-Ton, 1200 Highway 22 E., Phillipsburg, N.J.
    Bon-Ton, 578 Aviation Rd., Queensbury, N.Y.
    Bon-Ton, 21073 Salmon Run Mall, Watertown, N.Y.
    Elder-Beerman, 1500 N. Clinton St. , Defiance, Ohio
    Bon-Ton, 750 E. High St., Carlisle, Pennsylvania
    Bon-Ton, 300 Commons Dr, Dubois, Pennsylvania
    Bon-Ton, 810 Mill Creek Mall Road, Erie, Pennsylvania
    Bon-Ton, 550 Galleria Dr. , Johnstown, Pennsylvania
    Bon-Ton, 3 Susquehanna Valley Mall, Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania
    Bon-Ton, 2901 E. College Ave, State College, Pennsylvania
    Bon-Ton, Rte. 611 & Bridge St., Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania
    Bon-Ton, 6900 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown, Pennsylvania
    Herberger's, 1300 N. Main Street Ste. 100, Logan, Utah
    Younkers, 4301 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Appleton, Wisconsin
    Boston Store, 1645 North Spring Street, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin
    Elder-Beerman, 100 Beloit Mall, Beloit, Wisconsin
    Younkers, 755 West Johnson Street, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
    Younkers, 700 E Magnolia Avenue, Manitowoc, Wisconsin
    Younkers, 2600 Roosevelt Road, Marinette, Wisconsin
    Boston Store Clearance Center, 5659 S 27th St, Milwaukee 
    Younkers, 69 N 28th St. E, Superior, Wisconsin
    Younkers, 300 Forest Street, Wausau, Wisconsin
    Bon-Ton, Hagerstown, Md.
    Younkers, Marquette, Mich.
    Bon-Ton, Massena, N.Y.
    Bon-Ton, South Burlington, Vt.
    Elder-Beerman, Vienna, W.Va.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

