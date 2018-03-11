0 Boyfriend convicted of killing woman's 2-year-old daughter

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia man was sentenced to life in prison for beating his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter to death, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said.

William Gaddy grabbed, kicked and hit Addisyn Sanders “with enough force to bruise her entire body,” Fulton District Attorney Lauren Travis said in a statement.

On June 16, 2015, Gaddy and his brother, Colby Fields, were watching the girl while her mother, Tiffany Harris, went to work, according to the Fulton District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the girl was playing video games with Fields before she left his bedroom. A short time later, Fields heard Addisyn yelling “no” and “stop” followed by three loud bangs on a nearby wall.

Fields then saw his brother carrying the girl’s limp body into a bedroom, where Harris later found her when she returned home from work. Sanders claimed he dropped Addisyn while they were playing.

Addisyn was taken off life support June 19, 2015.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the girl died from severe damage to the brain and skull.

“Little Addisyn Sanders had so much life to live, but because she had the unfortunate fate of crossing paths with (Gaddy),” Travis said in court. “She will never have her first day of kindergarten. Her mother, Tiffany Harris, will never be able to tell her another goodnight story or tuck her into bed one last time.”

