'Brace': Passengers have rough, scary landing at Dallas airport

DALLAS - Flight attendants routinely instruct passengers on emergency procedures before a plane takes off, and it is a necessary but tedious monologue.
However, passengers on an American Airlines flight from Phoenix to Dallas were paying close attention Wednesday, when they were told to brace for impact as their plane made an emergency landing because of mechanical issues.
“Keep your heads down,” a flight attendant can be heard on a frightening video filmed by Scottsdale, Arizona, resident Steve Ramsthel. The plane, operated by Mesa Airlines, had some rough moments but managed to land safely at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, KNXV reported.
Ramsthel, who is a certified pilot, told KNXV that he could smell smoke on the plane. An airline spokesman confirmed that “a fan issue” prompted the emergency landing.
“There were some people crossing themselves, but I thought the adrenaline was high and everybody just cooperated,” Ramsthel told KNXV. "It was pretty amazing, to be honest with you.”
In a statement, American Airlines blamed “mechanical issues stemming from a broken fan,” KNXV reported. There were no injuries, the airline said.
Just made emergency landing in Dallas #emergencylandingdfw. #AmericanAirlines #MesaAirlines American #5957 from PHX to DFWPosted by Steve Ramsthel on Wednesday, January 17, 2018
