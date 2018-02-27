0 Brad Parscale: Here are 9 things to know about Trump's 2020 campaign manager

President Donald Trump on Tuesday named Brad Parscale, his former digital adviser, as manager for his 2020 re-election campaign.

“Brad is an amazing talent and was pivotal to our success in 2016. He has our family's complete trust and is the perfect person to be at the helm of the campaign,” Eric Trump, the president’s son, said in a released statement.

Parscale was part of the president’s 2016 campaign, helping to launch the nonprofit America First Policies. The organization promotes the president’s causes and agenda.

Trump is the first president to publicly announced a run for re-election so soon after this (his?) election. There are nearly 1,000 days, plus a set of midterm elections, to go before the next presidential election.

"Brad was essential in bringing a disciplined technology and data-driven approach to how the 2016 campaign was run," Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, said in a statement. "His leadership and expertise will help build a best-in-class campaign."

Who is Parscale? Here are nine things to know about him.

Parscale, a Kansas native, is 42 and is a digital consultant based in Texas. He spent five years in California before moving to San Antonio in 2004 to establish Parscale Media, a successful web marketing firm, according to his website biography. He partnered with Jill Giles in 2011 to form Giles-Parscale, Inc. In 2016 he was named digital director for the Donald J. Trump presidential campaign. He worked for the Republican National Committee after the 2016 election. He built websites for the Trump Organization before being hired to work on the 2016 election. According to an interview with CBS’ “60 Minutes,” Parscale said he used posts on Facebook to target and encourage audiences the campaign hoped would support issues backed by the president. He told "60 Minutes" he projected Trump's path to victory in the U.S. Midwest. He testified before the House Intelligence Committee investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He denied using any information provided by the Russians to try to disrupt the 2016 presidential campaign.

My statement on the House Intelligence Committee's request to interview me about the 2016 election. pic.twitter.com/Aamz6gQFGS — Brad Parscale (@parscale) July 14, 2017

