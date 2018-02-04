0 Brett Favre to Eagles: 'Enjoy the moment'

MINNEAPOLIS - Brett Favre has been to two Super Bowls as a player, so Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson thought the former quarterback would be a natural to address his team on the eve of Super Bowl LII.

Favre didn’t disappoint. He talked with the Eagles on Saturday night at the team’s hotel, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported. His advice was simple and direct.

“We know the Patriots. They're a tremendous team. Their quarterback is the greatest to ever play. Bill Belichick is the greatest coach to ever coach. You know what they're about," Favre said, recounting his speech to NBC Sports Philadelphia. "They're going to play the whole game. Don't ever say -- kinda like last year, 'We have it won and we're going to go to the drive-thru.' That's not a good idea."

That was a reference to the Atlanta Falcons, who led the Patriots 28-3 during the third quarter of Super Bowl LI, only to see New England stage the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history to win in overtime.

Favre won Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers against the Patriots in 1997 at the Superdome in New Orleans. He lost the following season against Denver. He said that he told the Eagles to savor the success they have had this season.

"I congratulated them on the year they've had; it's a wonderful year," Favre told NBC Sports Philadelphia. "And just encouraged them to enjoy the moment. You think you're always going to come back after you've gotten a chance to go but it's such an honor to play in the Super Bowl. And to just embrace that. And I told them, 'This is probably something I should have told you two weeks ago, but this is the longest two weeks of your life and it's going to be the longest 24 hours plus of your life. The game at this point can not get here quick enough. But it's going to slow down even more.'"

