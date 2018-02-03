Brett Favre visits Minnesota children's hospital, Ronald McDonald House

Brett Favre spent the final two seasons of his Hall of Fame football career with the Minnesota Vikings.
The former quarterback returned to Minnesota on Friday for Super Bowl week and stopped at several places to visit with children, KMSP reported.
Favre visited the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House, KMSP reported.
“To think that a visit, a signed picture, a hug or a handshake can go a long ways and brighten someone’s day is -- I don’t even know how to put it in words,” Favre told KMSP. “I know as well as anyone how fortunate I am to have played the game of football and to have made the amount of money I was fortunate enough to make. It had nothing to do with me and had everything to do with God and the people around me, so this is the right thing to do and it sure makes you feel good.”
Favre said he was going to give a pep talk to the Philadelphia Eagles before they meet the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Sunday in Minneapolis KMSP reported. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is Favre's former teammate; the two played for the Green Bay Packers.
